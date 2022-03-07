National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.10

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

