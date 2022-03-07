National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

