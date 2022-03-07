National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.11.

National Vision stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

