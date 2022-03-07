Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

