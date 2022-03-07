NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.13).

NWG opened at GBX 191.25 ($2.57) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.80. The firm has a market cap of £21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

