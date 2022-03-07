NatWest Group (NWG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03).

2/23/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23).

2/23/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03).

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70).

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03).

2/8/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

1/25/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NWG stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after buying an additional 323,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.