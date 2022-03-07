Navcoin Hits One Day Volume of $132,643.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $132,643.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002815 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012997 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,985,795 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

