Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 76.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.