Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.80. 729,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152,328. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
