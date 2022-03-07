Nepsis Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,441 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

VZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 916,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

