Nepsis Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Ecoark accounts for 1.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 11.04% of Ecoark worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.69. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

