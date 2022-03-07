Nepsis Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the quarter. PetIQ comprises 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of PetIQ worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

