Nepsis Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,857,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

