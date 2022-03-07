Nepsis Inc. Purchases 32,906 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 488.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 204,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,050. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

