Nepsis Inc. Reduces Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,707 shares during the quarter. Fulgent Genetics makes up about 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fulgent Genetics worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

