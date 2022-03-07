Nepsis Inc. Sells 15,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

