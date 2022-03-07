Nepsis Inc. Sells 33,675 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,059,133. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

