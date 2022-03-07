Nervos Network Price Down 5% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $327.54 million and $11.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.80 or 0.06668096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00263815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.00738738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00069223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00411410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00287190 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,859,354,080 coins and its circulating supply is 30,027,035,914 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.