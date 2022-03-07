NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $768.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

