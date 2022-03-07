NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,672 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of NETSTREIT worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.26 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a PE ratio of 318.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.