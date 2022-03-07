NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.82. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.