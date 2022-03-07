News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.67

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 19862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of News by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

