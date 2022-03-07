News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.41

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 117842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after buying an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after buying an additional 435,508 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

