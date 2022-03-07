Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 7.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

