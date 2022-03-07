NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.21

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.