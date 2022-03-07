Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 111,098 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Globus Medical makes up about 5.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.69. 11,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,095. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

