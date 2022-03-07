Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Monday. 3,081,253 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

