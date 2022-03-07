Next Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $10.68 on Monday, hitting $326.62. 5,925,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.