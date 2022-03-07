Next Capital Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $11.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.54. 981,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.83 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

