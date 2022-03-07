Next Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474,697. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

