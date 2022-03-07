Next Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.