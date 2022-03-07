Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. 115,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,191. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

