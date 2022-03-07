Next Capital Management LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

