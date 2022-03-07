NEXT.coin One Day Volume Hits $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00723144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00201641 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029299 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

