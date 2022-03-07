NextDAO Price Down 11.1% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $203,805.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,291,209,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,250,976,910 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

