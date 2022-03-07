NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

