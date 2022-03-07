NFTLootBox Market Cap Tops $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

