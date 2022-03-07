Nicolae Stanca Sells 9,227 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91.

Nicolae Stanca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25.

ELD stock traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$14.70. 445,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,158. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

