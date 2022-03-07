Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,342 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. 1,658,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,268. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,067,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

