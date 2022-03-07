Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,342 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PDC Energy stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. 1,658,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,268. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.
About PDC Energy (Get Rating)
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.