Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.70

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 281616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.