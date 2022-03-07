Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.