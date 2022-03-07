NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $395,343,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.55 on Monday, hitting $124.63. 386,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,069. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.