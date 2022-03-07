NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 24920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,830,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

