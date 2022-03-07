NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of NiSource worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NiSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 259,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NiSource by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,390,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after buying an additional 357,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 157,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.