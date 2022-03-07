Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.00. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 15,145 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.