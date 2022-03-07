Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.00. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 15,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

