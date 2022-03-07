NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.58

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 293394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

