Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Noah has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Noah by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Noah by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

