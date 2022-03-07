Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Noah stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Noah has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.29.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.