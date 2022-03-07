Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $778,660.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.57 or 0.06606209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,253.22 or 0.99783526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

