Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $226.45 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $190.43 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

