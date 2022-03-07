North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,640.00

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,640 ($48.84) and last traded at GBX 3,711.10 ($49.79), with a volume of 2298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,860 ($51.79).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,390.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,682.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

